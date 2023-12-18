Harry Kane sets Bundesliga record for fastest time to reach 20 goals

Bayern and England national football team striker Harry Kane set a German championship record. This is reported by “Championship”.

The English national team captain is the fastest player in history to reach 20 goals in a single season. It took Kane 14 matches to achieve this. The forward scored his 19th and 20th goals in the current Bundesliga against Stuttgart. The game took place on December 17 and ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the Munich team.

Previously, Uwe Zeller was the fastest to reach the 20-goal mark in a single German championship. The ex-Hamburg forward needed 21 matches.

Kane moved to Bayern last summer from Tottenham. The German club paid 95 million euros for the 30-year-old striker.