By Andrew Cawthorne

AL KHOR, Qatar (Reuters) – England extended their unbeaten run against African teams with a 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday, which included captain Harry Kane’s first goal of this World Cup, and will now face the current champion France in the quarterfinals in Qatar.

England initially looked sluggish against the swift Senegalese forwards in the teams’ first meeting, and a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford prevented Boulaye Dia from giving the African side the lead.

But Jordan Henderson calmed England’s nerves in the 38th minute, sending the ball into the net after being tackled by Jude Bellingham at the end of a fine exchange of passes.

Kane added England’s second with a powerful volley past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the last break of the half, just one goal behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England.

Winger Nippy Bukayo Saka scored the third with a fine flick over Mendy from Phil Foden’s low cross in the 12th minute.

England’s tally of goals in Qatar – 12 so far – equals the country’s best record at a World Cup, achieved in Russia in 2018, when the English reached the semi-finals. They scored 11 goals as they won the world title in 1966.