Peter Scognamiglio

After Spain and Ukraine, England will also have the pass for the quarter-finals. While Germany flopped and is now almost out.

ENGLAND-ISRAEL 2-0 — Four goals scored and none conceded in the first two days for Irish coach Lee Carsley’s team, who ruled Israel in Kutaisi with one goal in each half, also securing first place in group C (he will find second in group A). The English advantage arrives in the quarter of an hour: after a good combination on the left side of the trocar it is Gibbs-White who takes the goal, putting the best possible ball on the head of the Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon (1-0). With the match immediately going downhill, the Young Lions exercise their usual quality dribble, without however being able to sink for the double. And so, on the last action before the interval, they risked: Trafford, goalkeeper owned by Manchester City (fresh from his loan to Bolton, in League One), exalts himself on Gandelman’s free-kick from the edge. But England, even when the match tends to get nervous in the second half, still transmits security. And he closed the accounts in the middle of the second half: second goal in two games by Arsenal attacking midfielder Emil Smith Rowe, from the edge of the area, again following an assist from Gibbs-White. To give an idea of ​​the depth of the English squad, Liverpool’s jewel Harvey Elliot has always come off the bench in two games. One to which Klopp has conceded nearly 50 games of the season, in all competitions. See also Cruz Azul steals bomb reinforcement from Boca Juniors on the last day of the market

REP. CZECH – GERMANY 2-1 — On the other hand, Germany, holders of the title, is one step away from elimination and will have to play for everything (without being in control of their own destiny, on Wednesday at 6 pm) against England. In Batumi the coup is placed by the Czech Republic, making the most of the episodes of a hard-fought match. At the start Germany – without Moukoko, bruised – fails to break the balance first with a left-handed free-kick from Stiller (good goalkeeper Jaros), then with Schade who misses a penalty on the move. On the other side of the field, the promised Inter player Bisseck – captain’s armband – stands out for a mistake in the hallway that gives the Czechs the opportunity (later wasted) to hurt. Germany, however, in the half hour, takes a really bad goal. On a favorable angle, the preventive covers don’t work and the Czech Republic restarts ferociously: Kusej releases himself like an arrow from his half and arrives in the opposite area to serve the comfortable assist for Sejk’s advantage. We need a shock, the one that the Italian-German coach Antonio Di Salvo (born in Agrigento) gives with the three substitutions at the interval. And the equalizer comes in the middle of the second half, with Stiller’s left foot from 18 metres. Germany dreams of overturning it, but finds itself in the swamp of a bewitched afternoon: from a corner kick, the paw of the giant Vitik (defender of Sparta Prague) finds a detour that irretrievably slips Atubolu. And it makes the Czech Republic dream of qualification. After two days: England 6, Czech Republic 3, Germany and Israel 1. See also Thiago Motta: "Deserved victory, close to scoring even before the 2-1"