Humphreys, Devine and Gyabi launch the English in the round of 16. Les Bleus also knocked out against Gambia, runners-up of Africa (2-1): they remain last in group F

The big match of the day will be won by England who are increasingly candidates for the title. The challenge at the top of group E against Uruguay is hard-fought and balanced, but in the end the greater concreteness of Foster’s team prevails, mortgaging success in the first 45′. First place in the group and qualification for the round of 16 for the English. On the other hand, night falls on the France World Cup, defeated by a Gambia that resists the opponent’s return and takes a well-deserved early qualification.

Uruguay-England 2-3 — The challenge is felt on both sides and forbidden blows and provocations fly from the very first minutes. Fortunately, there is also a lot of quality between Uruguay and England and the result is a fast-paced clash. The South Americans construct interesting plots almost always passing from Gonzalez and Diaz in midfield to arriving at Luciano Rodriguez, the first to seriously engage Cox with a powerful close right foot (21′). England responds blow by blow and when it looks into the opposing area it gives a feeling of greater danger, thanks again today to the good streak of Devine and Scarlett in the offensive stream, but also Vale on the left sector from which the most inviting balls leave. The first was good for Foster’s boys, who went through in the 22nd minute thanks to a perfect break from Humprheys on a corner kick. Hard blow for Uruguay, who lack concreteness in front of goal while anxiety and nervousness increase. Quite the opposite of the reigning European champions, deadly even before half-time thanks to an angled right foot from Devine, able to shoot offside. La Celeste reopens the games at the start of the second half with a close touch from Franco Gonzalez, then a finish and an eventful recovery after some South American protests for two missed penalties: first Gyabi scores the third goal with a nice right foot on the far post, then Abaldo closes the distances when there is no more time for other assaults. See also England, 1-0 to Tunisia. France flops, South Korea scores 2-1

France-Gambia 1-2 — France had an obligation to redeem the pale image left on their debut, but the result was the exact opposite. This time Chauvin immediately bets on Efekele’s nose, a pity that the Monaco talent isn’t having one of the best days. As well as the rest of the offensive trident, from Viriginius to Joujou. The only one to partially save himself was Odobert, not surprisingly author of the momentary equalizer in the 62nd minute. But it’s really too little for a France that struggles to maneuver and wanders for long stretches in the field without a precise idea. The Gambia, on the other hand, repeated their brilliant debut performance and won the match in midfield. The Africans are helped by good luck, the one which gave them the advantage in the 13th minute on an own goal by Zoukoru, but they deserve the three points by signing the double with a well-constructed action on the Njie-Sanyang axis, reacting moreover to a mistake from the penalty spot followed by the French goal. Among the more positive notes for coach Bojang, the test between Bajo and Jobe, two authentic dams in front of the defense. See also Luis Díaz is not alone: ​​Jürgen Klopp, nominated for best coach of the month

May 25th – 10.24pm

