England defeated the Czech national team in the final group stage match of the UEFA European Football Championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in London at Wembley stadium and ended with a score of 1: 0. The only goal in the 12th minute was scored by midfielder Raheem Sterling. The victory allowed the British to score seven points in Group D and advance to the playoffs of the European Championship.

Prior to that, England beat Croatia 1-0 and drew with Scotland (0-0).

The matches of the 1/8 finals of the Euro will be held from 26 to 29 June. The final will take place on 11 July at Wembley.