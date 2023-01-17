The use of plastics in citizens’ daily lives was heavily criticized some time ago, promoting the attempt at continuous rationing, which we have been following. Now, England has decided to completely ban the sale of single-use plastics.

The United Nations is also thinking about ways to tackle plastic.

+ Congolese artist paints portraits of politicians with melted plastic in environmental protest

“Plastic is a scourge plaguing our streets and beautiful countryside and I am determined to move away from a single-use culture. By introducing a ban later this year, we are doubling down on our commitment to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste,” said UK Environment Minister Rebecca Pow in a statement.

October 2023 is the timeframe set by England for banning a range of single-use plastics, including plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks, cups and other food containers.

“We have listened to the public and these new bans on single-use plastics will continue our vital work to protect the environment for future generations,” said Thérèse Coffey, environment secretary, in a press release released on Saturday, adding that she was proud of the work carried out. so far in favor of the environment.

According to environment ministry estimates, England uses almost three billion cutlery and 721 million single-use plastic plates every year, and only one in 10 is recycled. Like England, Scotland and Wales also passed similar legislation.

Worldwide, the amount of single-use plastic has tripled since the start of the pandemic, according to Earth Day. This waste has worrying consequences, accumulating in oceans and rivers, and becoming a source of greenhouse gas emissions.