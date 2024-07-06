There he stands, in a cream-colored polo shirt, his hands sunk deep into the pockets of his dark trousers, and looks with a grim expression at what his team is bringing onto the pitch. The locations have been different in the past few weeks of this European Football Championship – Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt, Cologne, Gelsenkirchen again – but Gareth Southgate, the coach of the English national team, always presented the same image.