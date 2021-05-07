London (AFP)

The British government announced that it is ready to host the final match of the European Champions League football that brings together two English teams, Manchester City and Chelsea, after its decision to ban travel to Turkey due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the summit match was scheduled in Istanbul on May 29.

Transport Minister Grant Shaps said that the UK is very open to hosting the final of the competition, and we have to put Turkey on the red list, and this will have repercussions, I can tell you that the FA has started its consultations with UEFA on this topic.

Manchester City reached the continental final for the first time in its history, by beating Paris Saint-Germain, 2-1 and 2-0, respectively, while Chelsea overcame Real Madrid by drawing 1-1 with him at home and beating him 2-0 in London.