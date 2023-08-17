The Spanish team returned to training, after the break after moving from New Zealand to Australia, with the conviction that they can continue making history in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. La Roja trains with a full team to prepare for the duel against England and try to complete an impressive triplet: become the only team that has managed to be world champion under 17, under 20 and seniors.

Maintaining the rigor in the position of their defense will be the great challenge of the Spanish against England, a team that does not forgive blinking at the rear, as shared in Diario del Mundial Femenino by the special envoy of France 24, Stephanía Montero, and the analyst Paula Fresneda.

England, for their part, will have to decide between the contribution of Lauren James, who is qualified to play again, after the sanction of two games for the foul against the Nigerian Michelle Alozie, and Ella Toones, who has injected a new dynamic into the lioness attack