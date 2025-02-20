Only England and Spain will have six clubs on Friday at the draws of the last phase of the three competitions organized by UEFA. Both federations arrive with only one – each – Mancheter City and Girona – regarding the total number of teams that began their European career last September.

From 12:00, Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Real Madrid They will know their respective eighth rivals, as well as the road marked towards the final of the Champions League of Munich.

An hour later, 13: 00h, will be the two Basque sets, Athletic and Real Sociedadwho will know what awaits them in eighths and in what is left of Europa League.

The Donostiarras completed their classification on Thursday by winning 5-2 to the Midtjylland Danish in the second leg of the qualifying phase (they had already won 1-2 in the first leg).









Finally, at 14:00, it will be the Betis Who knows his luck at the Conference League. The Andalusians, despite losing (0-1) in front of the Gent Belgian, they had tied the pass with the 0-3 obtained in the first leg. The worst of the night, the absurd expulsion of Titor Roque. The Brazilian striker will miss the crosswalk.

Thanks to this good role of Spanish clubs, the team that ends fifth in the league has many options to play the Champions 2025-26 depending on the coefficients of the federations of each country.

The great rival of Spain to opt for that fifth place next year is Italywhich started the course with eight clubs in continental competitions, and only half left. It could be worse if this Thursday the Rome does not eliminate the Port. The capitalists will be in the eighth draw.

There is another hopeful option for Spain. He could still add a sixth club to the Champions League, since the winner of the Europa League also has the prize playing the maximum competition the following year. That is, there would be possibilities if Athletic or Real Sociedad proclaimed champions in the final to be played … in Bilbao.