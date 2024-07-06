England and Germany fans fight in Dusseldorf after Euro 2024 match

Fans of the England and Germany national teams staged a mass brawl in the center of Dusseldorf after the Euro 2024 hosts were eliminated from the tournament, reports Daily Mail.

A group of English fans began to provoke German fans after the end of the quarter-final match, which Germany lost to Spain on July 5. In particular, the British sang a song with the lyrics “Have you ever seen the Germans win a war?”

German fans got into a fight with the English, but the police quickly intervened. No casualties were reported.

England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals. The game will take place on July 6 in Dusseldorf.