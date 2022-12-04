On the 3rd day of the round of 16 matches of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, France beat Poland 3-1 this Sunday (4.Dec.2022), at Al Thumama Stadium. The French goals were scored by forwards Olivier Giroud (1) and Kylian Mpabbé (2). The Polish goal was scored by striker Robert Lewandoski, from the penalty spot.

At Al Bayt Stadium, England beat Senegal 3-0, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. Now, the French and English teams will face each other in the quarterfinals of the tournament next Saturday (10.10).

This will be the 3rd direct confrontation between the countries in the history of the World Cups. The English team won 2-0 in a match valid for group A of the 1966 tournament in London, when they would win the only title of the tournament.

In the 1982 World Cup, also in the 1st phase, the England team beat France again, this time by 3-1, in Bilbao, Spain.

On Saturday (Dec. 3), the teams from Argentina and the Netherlands advanced and will face each other on Friday (Dec. 9, 2022), at 4 pm (Brasília time). The Argentine team beat Australia by 2-1, while the Dutch team overcame the United States by 3-1.

On Monday (Dec. 5), it will be the turn of the Brazilian team to play for a place in the quarterfinals against the South Korean team, at 4 pm.

On the same day, the teams from Japan and Croatia will also compete for a place in the next phase, at 13:00, and define the last qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

Here are the matches, dates and times:

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.