England all-rounder player David Willey has been found positive in the Corona virus test. David Wiley and the ICC confirmed this by tweeting. Willy was playing for Yorkshire’s team in the T20 Blast, but now he will no longer play the rest of the match after being found Kovid-19 positive. He has been out for three matches. David Willey himself tweeted that he and his wife met positive in the corona virus test.

David Willey tweeted and wrote- Thanks for all the messages. My wife and I have come to Kovid-19 test positive. I will miss the remaining matches of the T20 Blast. Worse, the three players came into contact with us, so they are also at risk and unavailable.

With this, all the players who came in contact with David Wiley have been quarantined as a precaution for 14 days. Apart from Willie, 3 more players from the Yorkshire team, Tom Kohler, Josh Posden and Matthew Fisher, will not play some T20 Blast matches due to security.

Earlier, Yorkshire had tweeted from his official Twitter handle and informed of the exclusion of the four players. All four are said to be isolated according to Corona virus instructions.

Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk & unavailable too. https://t.co/mP1pZAiX1C – David Willey (@david_willey) September 16, 2020

The ICC also confirmed David Willey to be Corona virus positive. Along with this, he also wished Willie to get well soon.

David Willey has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 🤒 Get well soon, David! pic.twitter.com/FqFacoDffL – ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2020

Let me tell you that England fast bowler David Wiley, who was dropped from the World Cup team last year, returned with five wickets in the first ODI against Ireland in July 2020, but he says that his best is yet to come. Willie was not selected to the World Cup squad last year. Joffra Archer was preferred over them.

At the same time, David Willey had a chance to play in the team as a replacement for Jason Roy, but Willy turned down the offer. Willie declined the offer, saying he wanted to play the T20 Blast tournament for the Yorkshire team.