England, after taking out Colombia, is going for more: it is a finalist in the Women’s World Cup

England defeated hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday to advance to their first women’s World Cup final.where they will face Spain on Sunday.

The victory of the English buried the dream of the Australian hosts to play in the World Cup final after a campaign that led them to the first semifinal in their history.

The European champions had just eliminated Colombia in the quarterfinals, defeating it 2-1 in Sydney and now they will face Spain in the same city on Sunday, in search of their first world title.

The women’s World Cup will have an unprecedented champion, since neither the English nor the Spanish have that trophy in their showcases. Australia and Sweden will play for third place on Saturday.

