England had to go to penalties to eliminate a combative Switzerland (5-3, after a 1-1 draw) and advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, this Saturday in Düsseldorf.

In the penalty shootout, Jordan Pickford stopped the first attempt by the Swiss, launched by Manuel Akanji, after regulation time and extra time had ended 1-1, following goals from Breel Embolo (75) and Bukayo Saka (80).

The ‘Three Lions’ are now in the ‘Top 4’ of the tournament despite criticism of their play, and will play on July 10 in Dortmund for a ticket to their second consecutive final against the Netherlands or Turkey.

Pickford, protagonist

As against Slovakia, England were on the ropes in the final stretch of the match, but just five minutes later Saka unleashed a powerful shot from the right corner of the area to equalise and reassure the numerous English fans present in the stands.

At the start of overtime the ‘Three Lions’ took the offensive reins, with attempts to Declan Rice (95) and Jude Bellingham (102) saved by Yann Sommer.

In the second half, Xherdan Shaqiri responded, hitting the crossbar with a direct shot from a corner (117), before forcing Pickford to make a great save (119).

Everton’s goalkeeper was in top form for the shoot-out, stopping the Swiss’ first penalty from Akanji. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the fifth penalty in a mistake-free shoot-out for the English side, who keep alive their dream of lifting their first European Championship.

Pickford’s performance was not a fluke. After the match, it was revealed that the goalkeeper had studied all the opposing kickers very well. His strategy was to carry the guide for kickers in his thermos of water. There were specifications on which post he should go to in each kick and even at what height. This system allowed him to stop the first shot, to be the hero.

According to Opta, “Jordan Pickford has saved four of the 14 penalties he has faced in shoot-outs at major tournaments, twice as many as all other English goalkeepers combined between 1990 and 2012 (2 in 36).”

