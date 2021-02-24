The clash between Atlético and Chelsea did not end as the rojiblancos would have liked. A tremendous goal from Olivier Giroud meant the final 0-1 that gives a very valuable advantage to the blues ahead of the return crash. It was not the best of the games for the LaLiga leader and that installed frustration in the athletic ranks. The example was a Luis Suárez who is accused in England of having pinched Rüdiger in the thigh.

In the final moments of the meeting, Uruguayan and German came to face close to the goal defended by Edouard Mendy. The Uruguayan, as can be seen in the television images shared by the Twitter user ‘Ashara’, pulled on the ‘other football’ and grabbed the Chelsea center-back to try to drive him crazy. Both faced each other and were separated by the referee, who did not see enough to show a yellow card to either of them.

In ‘The Sun‘echo the forward’s frustration and They add to this story a provocation to César Azpilicueta: “He threw his leg against the Spanish, but still asked for a foul,” the tabloid details. At the same timeThey recall that the Chelsea captain already lived closely with the Uruguayan’s bite of Branislav Ivanovic in 2013, because he shared a team with the Serbian. Suárez was sanctioned ten games for that.

“If you hug your kids and they go from biting to pinching …”

From the set of ‘BT Sports’, Joe Cole, a former Chelsea player, jokingly spoke of Luis Suárez’s change in attitude, also recalling his past episodes with Giorgio Chiellini and the bite in the World Cup in Brazil, in relation with the aforementioned incident. “If you hug your kids and they go from biting to pinching, you’re doing fine.”, joked the extreme. Ferdinand, United legend and now television analyst, followed up with the joke about the forward. “He’s … is monkey the right word? The referee is never going to see this, he’s looking at their faces, but the real damage is done underneath. It’s just like on the street.”, he assured about the ‘dark arts’ of the charrúa.