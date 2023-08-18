Everyone in England likes Sarina Wiegman. It’s a lot. What the English national team selector is doing between Australia and New Zealand enchants colleagues, enthusiasts and insiders, with the final of the Women’s World Cup conquered and now to be contested against Spain in Sunday morning’s match. The 53-year-old Dutch likes it so much that surprising words come from the overseas football federation. It is not excluded that you could become the coach of the men’s national team after Gareth Southgate.

The statements

—

The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, speaks: “He can do whatever he wants in football, including the selector of the men’s national team. They always say that you need the best man, but I say that you need the best person. If he decides to go in this direction, he would be perfectly capable of it”. Wiegman is under contract until 2025, but the football federation has announced that he will reject any assault from the United States, who want to make him the next coach for Alex Morgan and his companions. On the England bench he won the last European Championship, repeating himself after the triumph with the Netherlands in the same competition and after the second place at the 2019 World Cup, again with the Orange.