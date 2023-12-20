London (agencies)

Graduate doctors in England began a strike yesterday, extending for nine days and divided into two phases, following the failure of their negotiations with the government to increase their salaries. This new strike comes after a series of similar movements in recent months, at a time when the public health system in Britain is struggling to contain the large numbers of patients registered on waiting lists to receive treatment.

The strike is expected to continue until seven o'clock on Saturday morning before the doctors stop working again within 6 days, from the third to the ninth of January, in what is considered the longest strike in the history of the National Health Service.

A statement issued by the doctors' union known as the “British Medical Association” in early December announcing this strike said: “After 5 weeks of arduous negotiations, the government has demonstrated its inability to present a credible wage offer.”

Graduate doctors were offered an additional 3% increase, in addition to the 8.8% average bonus given to them this summer, according to the British Medical Association, due in particular to the decline in purchasing power for a large number of them.