Showdown by England, unexpected slip instead for France. Confirmation comes from La Plata that the current reigning European champions are serious candidates for the title, even if a reduced regime test is enough to get the better of Tunisia. Nothing exceptional from Foster’s jewels, but just the bare minimum to bring home the result smoothly and without worries. Those who, on the contrary, suffered Chauvin’s France during the cursed 98′ against South Korea: three chances and two goals for the Asians, who take the first three points of group F by messing up one of the favorites to win the final. Juventus player Nzouango is the only bench among Les Bleus, while Reggina Bondo plays from the first minute, author of a positive performance until being replaced in the 65th minute.

FRANCE-SOUTH KOREA 1-2 — A day to forget for the transalpines, simply because the Korean door turns out to be incredibly haunted. In fact, Chauvin’s 4-3-3 dominated right from the start, creating bursts of chances thanks to the push and inspiration of Odobert and Virginius, but there was nothing they could do. Varela wasted badly in the 12′, as did Odobert four times between the first and second half, Virginius on at least three occasions and then Joujou and the prized piece Efekele, Mbappé’s “clone” who entered only in the final half hour without being able to reverse the fate of a bad game. Because the South Koreans limited themselves to a nice shot by Seung-Won Lee in the 22nd minute and a header by Young-Jun Lee in the 64th minute, both winning and enough to bring home the success despite the penalty of hope signed by Virginius at 69′. In the end, 23 shots, eleven corners and 67% of possession weren’t enough for the French to make up for the two opposing paws, unique and isolated opportunities for a match played in apnea, but won thanks to good luck. See also Juan Cuadrado celebrates again: see his great goal with Juventus

ENGLAND-TUNISIA 1-0 — The challenge against Tunisia is one-way. Except for a half-chance that happens at the start on Othman’s feet, there is no trace of the North Africans in Cox’s parts, because Foster’s team is placed in the opposing half of the field by weaving an effective ball lap. The most awaited talent, Chukwuemeka, is missing, but Vale, Scarlett and Edozie are there. Enough and advance for the British to dominate and work Tunisia on the flanks with continuous attacks on the lateral lanes. The key to unhinging the North African fort is found by the Chelsea talent and the Portsmouth striker: Vale’s precise cross and Scarlett’s winning header. The only thing limiting the damage for the North Africans is England’s saving game, which decides to slow down the pace to put the game to sleep and bring home the victory with minimal effort. In fact, there were few emotions in the second half, even from a Tunisia that did nothing to try to sting except for a poisonous free-kick around the 70th minute. Easy life for Foster’s English, who in the final also has the opportunity to change two thirds of the offensive trident. See also Sebastián Montero, the Colombian who is DT of Chelsea's minor divisions

