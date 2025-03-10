Scientists have been gathering abundant evidence that male infertility is increasing and that is being produced A deterioration in several parameters of semen quality of men in countries like Spain.

Therefore, there is great interest in the development of New treatments for male infertility. For example, there are several studies since they have touched the possibility of using Nanorobots as a ‘engines’ to improve sperm motility.

The origin of sperm robots

According to a review of scientific literature in this regard published in the specialized environment International Journal of Nanomedicine In 2024, infertility has become A serious public health load worldwideas soon as it affects one in six couples of reproductive age. Although there are several semen parameters in which deterioration is being found, sperm motility is one of the prominent. It is also where, the authors think, robots can be especially useful.

Actually, the idea of ​​sperm micorobots has been in the inkwell since at least 2013, at which time the first prototype is presented. This model consisted of a mobile sperm with a rolled magnetic microtubus, which could be remotely controlled using an external magnetic field. In these first phases the two main possible technology applicationswhich are drug administration (for example, against ovarian cancer) and assisted reproduction treatments.

However, and despite the fact that the concept is not new, the jump to the clinic It has not occurred at the same pace. There are two fundamental difficulties: on the one hand, that most field researchers are experts in nanomaterials or nanoingeniería, rather than in human health, and on the other that the safety of nanomaterials remains a barrier.

Challenges for the future

In addition to this, the work authors indicate that the existing works on the Nanorobots have focused mainly on its application as a means to direct drugs to the desired point, while the possibility of assisted reproduction It is less explored.





Therefore, researchers believe that first of all efforts should focus on solving the problem of biocompatibility, either finding nanomaterials that be safe or devising systems that allow your elimination. Future works are also necessary to resolve the risks of bacterial contamination or the presence of antibodies that cause rejection.

Additionally, even when technology is ready to be used, it must wade the same ethical dilemmas that other assisted reproduction techniques present. For example, there is still a debate about whether this kind of procedures, even if they make it possible, should be used for genetic editing implementation in assisted reproduction; Likewise, it should be taken into account that sperm nanorobots could skip key steps in sperm selection in the female tract that impact on The future health of children.

Finally, these scientists propose that micorobots should be used Only with sperm with good geneticswhose motility problems are due to lifestyle factors or inflammation; Also, genetic analyzes are practiced to donors to avoid the transmission of hereditary diseases, and that all precautions are taken during the development of fertilized embryos in this way.





