Porsche And Audi they are ever closer to formalizing their entry into F1 starting from 2026 as a power unit supplier. Directly from Rome – home of the Formula E ePrix this weekend – our Carlo Platella has collected confirmations about the arrival in the Circus of the two brands of the Volkswagen group. The arrival of two giants of this caliber obviously puts the teams currently ‘customers’ in F1 in excitement in terms of engine supply. Taking pride in the partnership with Porsche or Audi is certainly an attractive scenario for various teams, with Red Bull in pole position for the partnership with Porsche. It is no secret that Audi has McLaren in its sights, just as the rumors leading to the partnership with Sauber are absolutely plausible, given that Audi used the Hinwil wind tunnel, a project supervised at the time, at the time of the WEC engagement at Le Mans. by Jan Monchaux, technician now employed by the Alfa Romeo branded team.

Also not to be underestimated is the inclusion in the race for Audi by Aston Martin. Lawrence Stroll, in fact, it seems ‘forced’ to aim for the house of the Four Circles as plan-B. The owner of the ex-Racing Point, in fact, had as his first objective to take over from Mercedes the Brixworth office dedicated to the construction of the power units, a scenario of which he had already discussed with the number one of the Daimler group Ola Kallenius. As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport this project of ‘climb’ by Lawrence Stroll towards the Mercedes facilities has also faded because at the same time the resources at work in Brixworth are progressively taking the road that leads to Milton Keynes. Red Bull, in fact, has stolen 50 motorists from Mercedes for the Powertrains Limited division ready together with Porsche to build the 2026 engines with a staff that brings with them the skills gained by Honda in Japan and by Mercedes in the United Kingdom. In light of these difficulties in the road that would have led to Brixworth, Lawrence Stroll is now ‘forced’ to elbow and queue to boast of the partnership with Audi.