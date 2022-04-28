The F1 Commission meeting on Tuesday led to the confirmation of the guidelines of the next generation of power units of 2026, already anticipated after the World Motorsport Council last December. In the press release issued by the Federation, we read that the new engines “They will have performances similar to the current ones”, including “an increase in the electrical power supplied up to 50%also using 100% sustainable fuel “. The reactions of the general public, however, suggest a general confusion about what has been declared, inviting to put in order what will be the architecture of the new power units and the repercussions at the level of aerodynamic philosophy.

The combustion engine will continue to be similar to the one already in use. The six-cylinder fractionation has been confirmed, while no details have been released about the presence of the turbo or a return to the aspirated, although there are all the grounds for assuming that the new engines will continue to be turbocharged. The main novelty is the use of fuels defined as “100% sustainable”. This will be a further step forward compared to the trend of the recent past, with the 2022 season seeing the obligation to use fuels consisting of 10% ethanol, while until 2021 the regulatory minimum was 5%. For 2026, on the other hand, the technical department of Formula 1 has announced that it intends to use gasoline synthesized directly in the laboratory, extracting the necessary substances, carbon and hydrogen on all of them, from three different sources: the treatment of municipal waste, biomass and Carbon Capturing. The latter technique consists in the extraction of carbon from carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere in highly concentrated areas, for example near the discharges of large industrial plants. In this way, although the next engines will continue to introduce discrete quantities of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, albeit in lower percentages than the present, the removal of CO 2 from the atmosphere itself for the synthesis of fuel should bring the carbon emissions balance to zero, at least according to the intentions of the organizers. As for the component deriving from biomass, we are talking about second generation biofuels that do not impact on the exploitation of the food chain and the soil.

Specialized companies such as Petronas, Shell and ExxonMobil have already begun their research a few years ago. The great challenge for 2026 is to synthesize gasolines with a calorific value comparable to the current one, in order not to compromise the power released by the combustion engine or vice versa so as not to be forced to use high quantities of fuel to equalize performance, as summarized by the technical director of Formula 1 Pat Symonds: “We currently have fuels with an energy density of 44 megajoules per kilogram. They are energetically very dense, while alcoholic fuels, such as ethanol, are much less so, which means you have to ship more fuel to have the same power. […] Motorsport focuses on power and power density in particular. We don’t want huge machines with equally large tanks, but smaller tanks with a high-quality fuel in them and with a high power density. This is why we have to synthesize this fuel and it is not the easiest thing to do “.

However, it is likely that synthetic gasolines will lead, at least in the first years, to a decline in performance by the combustion engine. To balance the loss, the new power units will thus see an increase in the power released by the electrical part. The current hybrid engines have two electric motogenerators. One of these, the MGU-H, does not deliver power directly to the wheels, but contributes to the compression of air from the combustion engine, thus affecting the power released by the combustion. The second, the MGU-K, delivers power to the transmission line and therefore indirectly to the rear wheels for a maximum of 120 kW, the equivalent of about 160 horsepower. Considering how the current power units are credited with a total of 1000 horsepower, the contribution of the electric is around 16% of the total power.

With the engines of 2026 the MGU-H will disappear but, according to what was announced by the FIA ​​last December, the power released by the MGU-K will rise to 350 kW, equal to 480 hp, more than three times the current value. Considering how the Federation’s intent is to maintain performance similar to those already available, the 480 horsepower of the electrical part will be equivalent to approximately 50% of the overall power of the power unit.

With such an increase in the power of the hybrid part, the problem arises of finding the energy to constantly power the electric motor. The electric power regenerated during braking will increase, thus expanding the braking contribution given by the MGU-K itself and leading to the downsizing of the rear disc brakes. However, the FIA ​​has announced that it intends to intervene not only on the increased battery recharge during the lap, but also on a reduction in drag and therefore on the energy needed to push the car. For this reason, with the next generation of power units there will be a new revolution in terms of chassis and aerodynamics. The latest statement states that the cars of 2026 will have smaller dimensions, a change that will lead to a reduction in aerodynamic drag and weight, both aspects that will contribute to reducing consumption. Any reduction in the wheelbase and track width of the single-seaters would also facilitate the fights on the track and overtaking maneuvers. However, with the shortening and narrowing of the car body, the surface area of ​​the floor useful for generating aerodynamic load will be reduced. Formula 1 has not provided any further information as to whether this will prevent current performance from being matched or whether other expedients will be employed to avoid unduly compromising performance. Among the fearsome hypotheses, a wide use of active aerodynamics stands out, not purely for overtaking purposes like the current DRS, but to reduce aerodynamic drag on a straight line without sacrificing cornering load. The definition of the power units of 2026 cannot therefore transcend that of the chassis and aerodynamic aspects, on which the Federation will have to provide more information in the near future.