It was recently tested spacecraft whose good part of the elements was printed in 3D. Now, it was revealed that a group of engineers made using a 3D printer to make a cake.

Three-dimensional printers have been used for years to save on some tasks. Likewise, also for some time the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), for example, has been working on a project that allows it to print food using this tool.

In this context, a group of engineers from the Columbia University and Pace University they used one 3D printer to put into practice the method dubbed “digital kitchen”.

This is how the experts managed to successfully create cheesecakes with several layers, having a total of 7 different ingredients: cookie, Nutella, mashed banana, strawberry jam, peanut butter, frosting and cherry.

To make the experiment seem more innovative, the university engineers baked the pies with high precision lasers. However, so far, according to what was published in the magazine “Nature” Last Tuesday, March 21, no details of its flavor were given, this being one of the main limitations of the experiment so far.

Despite this, one of the most notable points was the ability of the 3D printer to create a multi-layered dessert made up of numerous ingredients. Meanwhile, the study revealed how the complements interacted in the elaboration.

In this sense, the authors of the experiment remarked that one of the advantages of printing food is the environmental sustainability and increased local consumptionalthough they recognized that 3D machines produce processed foods, something that is not beneficial at all.

“3D food printing will continue to produce processed foods, but perhaps the silver lining is, for some people, better nutrition control, i.e. personalized nutrition. It can also be useful in making food more palatable to people.” with eating disorders, mimicking the shapes of real foods with the puréed-textured foods that these patients (millions in the US alone) need,” remarked Christen Cooper, study author and member of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Peace.