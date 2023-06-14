“Today having a title is very important and it is worth the effort to achieve it since it can open many doors for you that otherwise you would always find closed.” This is the claim that can still be read on a website that promises university degrees “at crisis prices.” The effort, in this case, is not four years of study, classes, work, tutorials and practices, but a simple payment with which in just a few days you receive a diploma identical to the original one to present it in a job or to hang it in a query. After a year of investigation, the police have just arrested about twenty people in Spain accused of using these false documents to practice qualified professions, some within the health sector. The agents seized qualifications from thirty Spanish universities.

The investigation began when one of the university centers warned police investigators that it had located a false document. The agents then plunged into a world of web pages that promise diplomas “that cannot be distinguished from an original” and “100% legal” made by professionals who promise “seriousness and confidentiality.” The truth is that most of these pages were pure scams, charging users who never receive any documents. “But we did find one through which documents were issued that could be sent by email or physically by courier service,” explains one of the inspectors who has investigated the issue. It was precisely through one of the parcel companies used by the counterfeiters that the police began to access the network’s client list. The producers of false documents are in the Dominican Republic and have not yet been arrested. The police suspect that they not only had Spanish clients, but also from other countries.

Some of the university degrees seized by the police in the operation for intrusion.

The titles could be purchased at packages more or less expensive according to customer requirements. “The simplest was 300 euros and the most complete around a thousand. It depended on whether you only wanted the degree in digital format, if you needed a report card, various diploma formats…”, specifies the other inspector from the Madrid Provincial Information Brigade who has led the investigation. Payments were made through remittances in which the Dominican organization specified that they write that they were intended for medicines for relatives.

The diploma that most surprised the agents was a title that was certified. So much so that they came to suspect that the client had “had the audacity” to ask the university to seal it. But the truth is that the network of counterfeiters had also produced it. That was as far as his perfectionism. “It was impossible to detect that they were copies,” says a researcher. Not only were there university degrees, you could also acquire language, master’s or Vocational Training accreditations. The network had also studied who the rectors were at the time the title was issued and had their real signatures. “In the requests, the clients had to specify the year of issuance, the degree and the university”, the researchers detail. The sophistication used in the documents is conspicuous by its absence in the websites in which they promote their services, with a more than questionable aesthetic. The page contained a customer satisfaction section, in which the WhatsApp messages of satisfied users were shown, where one could read: “I have already received the title. It is perfect”.

Another of the web pages that promotes false titles.

Possessing one of these titles is not a crime by itself, but using it to get a job or showing it off in a consulting room is. The agents had to track all the clients of this network and follow up and interview their environment to verify that they had used these diplomas to obtain their employment. They also went to the Ministry of Universities to verify if there were titles that corresponded to those investigated. The policemen studied more than a hundred alleged buyers and were finally able to prove the crime of usurpation in about twenty of them spread throughout Spain.

The list of professions is extensive. There were teachers, occupational therapists, chemical engineers, supposed law graduates, economists, psychologists… “Many of them had come to start their degree in their day, but never finished it. Others had been afraid because they suspected that at any moment they could ask for the documentation…”. The oldest diploma that they detected was that of a detainee who acquired it in 2013 and had been practicing since then, although the researchers prefer not to reveal what profession. “There were also managers,” stresses one of the inspectors.

This is one of the first operations against the clients of a network of false titles of this type developed in Spain. Professional associations are the ones that normally take cases of intrusiveness to court, but they do not have the capacity to detect a whole framework like this. Now, in the walls of some of these detainees, there has been a hole in which there used to be a false title.

