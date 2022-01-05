Our beloved country, the UAE, witnessed many achievements in 2021, especially in the engineering sector.

In my personal opinion, the following engineering projects are the most important engineering stations for 2021: First, the Hope Probe project. There is no doubt that sending the probe to Mars is the UAE’s first engineering achievement in 2021, because it is a global achievement that is achieved for the first time using three devices on board the probe. In its lower and middle layers, the team then combines these measurements with the results of observations of the upper atmosphere, to reveal these measurements about the reasons behind the energy loss and the escape of atmospheric particles from Mars’ gravity.

Secondly, the start of the operation of the second Barakah plant, a continuation of the UAE’s success in the clean energy sector such as nuclear energy, which is vital and promising by linking it with the electric grid and mitigating traditional energy waste.

Last September, the second plant entered the production line and was connected to the power lines feeding the whole country.

Barakah plants have become the largest source of primary load electricity in the UAE, capable of providing a constant, reliable and sustainable supply of energy around the clock. The project consists of four nuclear power plants with a production capacity of about one thousand four hundred megawatts in one Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Thirdly, the launch of the National Railway Program. The UAE launched the National Railway Program with investments of fifty billion dirhams to form an integrated system for transporting goods and passengers at the level of the emirates of the country. The national railway program aims to draw a new road map in the UAE to transport goods and passengers on board trains, including Contributes to the development of a sustainable road transport system, within the framework of supporting sustainable economic development in the environmental, industrial and tourism sectors in the country.

Fourth, the structural design of Expo 2020, Expo 2020 is characterized by a unique engineering design and environmentally friendly materials, such as its icon Al-Wasl Dome, where the dome overlooks a garden surrounded by several multi-use buildings. The operation of the second Barakah plant is a continuation of the UAE’s success in the clean energy sector, such as nuclear energy.

academic researcher



