Engineering industry | The stock exchange gets a new multibillion-dollar industrial company, but what exactly does newcomer Kalmar do?

Engineering industry|Just a little over two years ago, Finnish lifting machine companies were still planning a giant merger. Now the direction is the opposite, when Cargotec splits in two at the beginning of July and the stock exchange lists the new company. The company’s footprint in Finland has dwindled to a small size.

Helsinki the stock exchange will get a new industrial company on Monday, July 1, when Cargotec, which makes cargo handling equipment, splits into two. Kalmar will be spun off from Cargotec as its own company.

Until now, the company has had three business areas: Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, of which the latter two will remain with Cargotec for the time being.

Just a little over two years ago, there were still plans for a giant merger in the lifting machinery industry in Finland, in which the two Finnish success stories in the field, Cargotec and Konecranes, would have been brought together.

The competition authorities overturned the merger project, and now the creation of added value is sought from the completely opposite direction. Cargotec is split into its parts, the value of which is believed to be significantly higher than the whole.

Or at least that’s what the market thinks. Cargotec’s value has roughly doubled in just over half a year. The approval of the division at the general meeting caused the last jump in the share price at the end of May.

Division in this case, it goes very nicely. The turnover of both companies is a little over two billion euros, the number of staff is almost the same, and the shares are divided equally, i.e. one share of Cargotec gives you one share of Kalmar.

The division does not require action from the owner. One share automatically becomes two.

The division is also easy to the extent that Cargotec’s business operations have been quite separate until now and operated under their own brands. Still, there has been enough work in dismantling common functions.

But what exactly does the new Kalmar do, and what will remain at Cargotec?

Squid known above all for ports. It makes many types of machines and cranes for handling containers: heavy forklifts, container reachers, port tractors and container locks. In addition, Kalmar sells automation systems for port terminal equipment.

There are also electric versions of many Kalmar machines today.

The company no longer makes large fixed port cranes, i.e. the most visible booms in ports that can be reached to a height. Kalmar has also stopped project deliveries of entire port automation systems. They were difficult to manage and risky projects.

Calamari forklifts and vehicles capable of heavy lifting are used more and more in other parts of the logistics sector than just in container ports. Ports account for a good third of the turnover.

Last year, Kalmar’s turnover was around two billion euros and the operating profit was 11.7 percent in relation to turnover. There are approximately 5,100 personnel, of which almost 500 are in Finland.

During at least the last 15 years, Cargotec, like other large engineering companies, has invested more and more in services, i.e. maintenance and the development of automation systems related to machines.

Kalmar’s CEO was already elected in November Sami Niiranen. In Finland, at least, he is a mining engineer unknown to the general public, who has spent most of his career in the mining technology companies of the Swedish Wallenberg family’s power circle, Atlas Copco and Epiroc.

From the old one As a result of the split, Cargotec will practically become Hiab, although the company will continue to trade under the Cargotec name until next spring.

Hiab makes lifts for trucks and, for example, forestry machines. The company’s product is also a rear loader for trucks.

The intention is that at the general meeting held next spring, Cargotec’s name will be officially changed to Hiab. The CEO will be the American who still leads Hiab today Scott Phillips.

The managing director of Cargotec, who was hired a year ago to lead the big change process Casimir Lindholm then moves on to other tasks.

Cargotec Already at the end of 2022, MacGregor, which makes ship cranes and other ship deck equipment, announced its intentions to sell, which is still part of the company for the time being.

Sales have been waiting for a better market situation. Now the market has picked up and we are trying to complete the deal this year. Last year, MacGregor brought about 16 percent of Cargotec’s turnover but only 6 percent of operating profit.

Inderes analyst Erkki Vesolan it is pointless to speculate on which part of Cargotec – Hiab or Kalmar – is more valuable until MacGregor is sold and its price is known.

“That’s still a big question.”

Cargotec’s According to Vesola, the wild increase in value in just six months is due to the fact that the companies’ independent development is believed to bring better growth and profitability.

“Hiab and Kalmar have not had much synergy. The division of the company has freed the value, which was as if stuck”, he says.

According to Inderes’ analysis, even before the split, the rise of Cargotec’s share was pretty much at the top of its potential, if not beyond it. At the beginning of May, Inderes gave the stock a reduce recommendation.

“But now we will get clarity on this when trading with separate shares starts.”

Although both Kalmar and the future Hiab are listed on the Helsinki stock exchange and the headquarters are in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, the footprint of the companies in Finland is quite small. Out of more than 11,000 employees in Finland, there were only a good 1,000 at the end of last year.

Kalmar’s factories are in Poland, the USA, China and Malaysia. The Tampere innovation center has several hundred product and software developers.

After all, Hiab has one factory in Finland, in Raisio.

Ownership is, however, firmly in Finland. Cargotec and the future Kalmar are under the control of investment companies of the Herlin family. The largest owner is Ilkka Herlinin investment company Wipunen’s asset management with a 14 percent share.

Heikki Herlinin Mariatorp, Ilona Herlinin In addition, Pivosto and Kone’s foundation own approximately 26 percent of Cargotec and, after the split, Kalmar as well.

Herlini’s companies and the foundation control as much as 74 percent of Cargotec’s voting power. The A shares, which enjoy greater voting power, are also converted into voting shares in the distribution.

According to Vesola of Inderes, it would not seem that the solidly cemented ownership would affect the company’s valuation at least negatively.

“It is taken as a given, just like in Kone. Of course, it is not known how the value would have developed if the ownership structure were different,” he says.