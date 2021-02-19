Engineering has played an important role in the development of mankind for a number of decades by providing advanced engineering solutions and infrastructure to meet the challenges encountered in human history over the course of the four industrial revolutions. Even in the medical field, bioengineering has played an important role in discovering vaccines and developing genes, but the question here is: Can engineering contribute to and improve the mental health and well-being of engineers and members of society as a whole?

I believe that mental health has an effective role in engineering by enhancing the effectiveness of technology and appreciating the perceptual and cognitive systems and human performance, hence the specialty (ergonomics) or human engineering.

Scientifically, most literary reviews of human engineering are defined as the discovery and application of information about behavior, capabilities, limits, and other human characteristics in the design of tools, machines, systems, business, and work environments in order to secure a safer, more comfortable and effective use of physical and mental aspects.

For example, studies recently indicated that neglecting to apply the principles of human factors in the engineering sectors in North America led to losses exceeding $ 150 billion due to physical and mental injuries such as low back pain or severe depression through frequent vacations or poor quality of work. Therefore, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) in the United States of America has worked mainly to increase awareness of the risks resulting from certain practices and to provide some solutions in the design of work environments.

In order to summarize human engineering in a simplified and direct way as mentioned by specialists, we can say that there are three axes that simulate a mechanism and a mechanism (ergonomics): the physical axis that deals with the human response with physical loads, the perceptual axis that deals with the processing of the mind Perception, attention and memory between the person and other elements And finally, the organizational axis that is concerned with improving the social systems of different and political bodies, such as (change of work, schedules, employee satisfaction, job motivation theory, monitoring, team work, ethics, telework).

Finally, the importance of human engineering lies in its coverage of topics that may be general in content, but which have an influential engineering dimension, such as the surrounding environment, vital physiological characteristics and the social and economic impacts of operational systems in the industrial sector. Finally, the Society of Engineers in the UAE has raised engineering awareness towards human engineering by hosting doctors and engineers from various fields to talk about the topic in a comprehensive manner.

Doctor at New York University Abu Dhabi





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

