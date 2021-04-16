Teaching engineering ethics requires more than learning a simple set of abstract principles, which have been codified in standards developed by the engineering community or adopted by the Industrial Licensing Board, to test an engineer’s adherence to these principles.

Whether presented at a workshop or seminar on engineering ethics, or discussed informally among friends and colleagues, ethical case studies provide a useful mechanism for sharing ideas and experiences among engineers at all levels of expertise, while young members of the engineering profession may never encounter Situations of the sorts illustrated in these case studies, the ethical issues underlying the issues will more or less confront every engineer at some point in his career.

There may be pressure to take the easy path, fear of the consequences of admitting a costly mistake, or tension between engineering judgment and commercial or financial concerns. Case studies give young engineers an opportunity to see ethical principles at work in actual situations and, through discussion, to benefit from the opinions and experiences of other professionals. It could be argued that an open discussion of everyday ethical issues is more helpful than looking at the issues explored in these three case studies, while it may be easier to identify the ethical principles that come into effect in relation to illegal acts or dangerous threats to public safety. However, the ethical course of action may not be clear in real life.

When does a gift from a seller become a potential conflict of interest? How should a junior engineer handle a supervisor’s order to make an entry in invoices that the engineer deems questionable? What ethical considerations are involved in seeking employment from clients of a former employer?

Whereas a case history helps engineers recognize and fulfill their ethical obligations in the performance of their professional duties.

It can be said that ethics education in itself is a means of fulfilling one’s obligations under the special code of ethics: “Engineers must continue their professional development throughout their careers and will provide opportunities for the professional development of these engineers under their supervision”.

While explicit language limits an engineer’s sphere of influence to those within his line of management, perhaps this law should be interpreted more broadly, to expect engineers to look for opportunities to learn from the insights and experiences of their fellow professionals.

This reading is consistent with the basic principle: “Engineers preserve the integrity, honor and dignity of the engineering profession, and enhance it by seeking to increase the efficiency and prestige of the engineering profession.” Active participation in ethics seminars and discussions is an effective way to enhance the personal development of the individual, while contributing to the improvement of the profession.

Doctor at New York University Abu Dhabi





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

