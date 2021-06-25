Engineering gained more importance in daily life after the first industrial revolution. Large-scale engineering projects have dominated the landscape in most of the major countries of Europe and the Americas. Highlighting the importance of solid engineering was the structural failures of many notable landmarks, such as the Quebec Bridge in the early 19th century, which cost many lives. The ethics of engineering began to take on greater importance in this way, as people learned that life depends on well-made design.

In recent history, in the United Kingdom, the Royal Academy of Engineering launched a similar document called the Engineering Honor Code in 2005, which was revised in 2007. It contains a series of guidelines grouped together under several headings, such as accuracy, rigor, honesty, integrity, respect Life, law, the common good, and responsible leadership, where every engineer is required to perform the engineering oath. Ethics is an important topic for engineers of every level and field. But when you become a professional engineer, you stick to a higher standard. This is why it is one of the requirements to maintain a license for professional engineers in a number of advanced countries in the field of engineering by meeting a certain number of professional development hours with at least two hours working in engineering ethics.

Another important reason for having a code of ethics for professional engineers is that it sets a standard for professional conduct, as it can be taught where appropriate within and outside the curricula, such as guest lectures, presentations to student classes in professional societies, discussion of a scenario from a professional journal, among others. Another possibility is a non-technical elective that can be taught by regular faculty or professional industry experience, as it is always a good idea to introduce engineering ethics several times into the curriculum rather than in one course. Additionally, engineering ethics can be taught in industrial programs to graduate engineers in the private or public sector.

The Engineering Department and the Engineering Honor Code also have benefits from a technical point of view, whereby engineers undertake to develop their professional knowledge and skills, attend appropriate seminars and lectures, and keep abreast of developments in their field of expertise, in an ever-changing sector such as engineering.

Finally, as there is a medical department for doctors, it is necessary to find an engineering department for everyone working in the engineering sector, and the engineers pledge to abide by the engineering code of honor, and this is periodically or annually to remind engineers that the title of “engineer” is a continuing responsibility and assignment above all.

