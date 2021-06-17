In Novosibirsk, a court sent a gas station engineer under house arrest, in the explosion of which 33 people were injured. It is reported by RIA News…

The engineer will be under arrest until August 14.

Earlier it was reported about the detention of the director of the gas filling station Roman Garmider. According to the investigation, the engineer and the director of the gas station did not ensure safety rules when organizing loading and unloading operations to unload liquefied gas.

Immediately after the arrest, Garmider’s lawyer was outraged by the court’s decision, saying that the case was based only on assumptions. According to the defense attorney, the court made such a decision, fearing public outcry and out of the need to find an “extreme” one.

On the fact of the fire, in which 33 people were injured, a criminal case was initiated under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”). Investigators found that on June 14, a 66-year-old gas station and a 28-year-old cashier were at the gas station. When the gas carrier arrived in the evening, the 48-year-old driver, together with the tanker, started unloading the liquefied gas. At this time, the gas mixture ignited. The evacuation of citizens began, but at that moment all the gas mixture that was available at the gas station exploded. Refueling workers, eyewitnesses and employees of nearby organizations were injured. 16 people remain in the hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.