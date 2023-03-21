Nowadays, finding a job is not as easy as it may seem, that is precisely because you must not only have a finished professional career, but also extensive experience in the field. This means that many recent graduates cannot demonstrate their skills, since companies do not usually hire newbies in the positions.

This has led to many university students generally not exercising what they studied, and that is precisely what is happening with a young man from TikTok that has gone viral, since he has left the engineering profession to sell tortillas. However, they are not normal tortillas, since they go through a printing process that includes figures of dragonball.

From what can be seen in the stories he shares through the social network of the moment, the tortilla shop is called The Mexican, and they not only offer products with an anime print created byr Akira Toriyama. There are also popular superhero forms of Marveleven that of famous singers like the group btsso customers have poured in.

This type of venture is something new, since the tortilla market is quite rigid when it comes to ideas, but this demonstration could give ideas to those who have a similar business. And now, the engineer’s future looks bright as he constantly shares updates on how they’re progressing with selling the product.

Via: TikTok

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is something that attracts a lot of attention, it is possible that later they will launch Mario Bros designs or even Pokémon, personally I would take a kilo for family mealtime.