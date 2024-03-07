A Chinese software engineer was arrested in the United States on Wednesday (6) on charges of stealing more than 500 confidential data about artificial intelligence from Silicon Valley to found his own business in Beijing.

The man was indicted in California on four counts. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and pay fines of up to US$250,000 (R$1.2 million) in each sentence.

According to the American press, the suspect was hired in 2019 by Google to develop the company's AI software. He gained access to the infrastructure of the supercomputing data centers used to host and train the artificial intelligence models.

Investigations indicate that the engineer allegedly began sending information stored on the data network to a personal account in 2022. These uploads continued to be made for a period of one year.

While carrying out this criminal process, he remained in China for several months working at a local technology company. According to the accusation, he would have received around US$14,800 (R$73,000) per month to be the Technology Director of a business in Beijing.

After that, the engineer would have founded his own AI learning technology company, where he became CEO. According to investigations, the accused had even presented his “project” at an investor conference in China, at the end of 2023.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the engineer was trying to get rich by secretly working for companies and “seeking an edge in the new technology race.”

He added that “the Department of Justice will not tolerate the theft of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies that could endanger” the nation's security.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also spoke out in the case, stating that the alleged actions “are the latest illustration of how far” China will go to steal American innovation. The two countries are major competitors in the global market for technologies involving artificial intelligence.