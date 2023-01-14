Who is the man who killed his ex-partner in front of a restaurant

Costantino Bonaiuti is the name of the 61-year-old man who killed his ex-partner Martina Scialdone in front of a restaurant in Rome on the evening of Friday 13 January.

Originally from Eritrea, Bonaiuti is an engineer who works at ENAV, the company for assistance and air traffic control, and was also a trade unionist for Assivolo.

The man, who had no criminal record and a regular license for sporting weapons, is a resident of Fidene, the neighborhood where he was arrested shortly after the murder.

Bonaiuti and the victim had a relationship that the 35-year-old had decided to interrupt. Yesterday evening was most likely to have been a clarifying meeting, organized by the man in a restaurant in Tuscolano, the neighborhood where Martina Scialdone lived.

In fact, the two were at dinner at the “Brado” restaurant in viale Amelia 42, when they started arguing. The victim, to escape the man, would have taken refuge in the bathroom of the room, but the owner of the restaurant, annoyed by the behavior of the two, would have invited both to go out to clarify themselves privately.

Once on the street, the woman, about twenty meters away from the restaurant, was hit by several gunshots fired by her ex-partner, who then fled, being tracked down shortly after by the police in Fidene.

“I saw Martina being born, everyone was unhappy with her love story, but she too understood that it was not going well and did not want to reconnect it – said a neighbor – She had also gone to the psychologist and wanted to break up. They had been together for a few years, she perhaps she saw in him a father figure ”.

“I heard the cries of the patrons of the club and realized that he had shot her. He shot her in front of me, but I only heard the shot which at first glance I thought was a firecracker, but soon after I heard the cries of the customers of the club and I understood seeing the woman on the ground outside the club who had shot her ” is the story provided by a witness to La Repubblica.

“The killer even walked past me after he shot her, but I didn’t know it happened at the time. Only later did I realize that the man who passed in front of me was the one he had shot earlier. He left on foot walking fast ”.