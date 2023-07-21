In Moscow, two brothers were convicted for beating the master of sports in wrestling

A court in Moscow imposed a fine and correctional labor on two brothers – engineer Lev and school teacher Mikhail – for beating a master of sports in wrestling. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, the athlete was not injured as a result of the brawl and refused to undergo a medical examination. At the same time, doctors recorded a concussion, bruises and injuries in the brothers.

The conflict took place in the evening in Vadkovsky Lane. The brothers were sitting at home when they heard that the driver of one of the cars honked loudly and continuously under the windows. The men went outside to convince the driver to be quiet. As a result, a fight broke out. According to the athlete, the brothers beat him. However, they insist otherwise.