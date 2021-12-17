Federal officials said the FBI conducted a covert arrest operation against John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of South Dakota, after he was fired from his job for security breaches and because he was identified as a potential domestic threat.

As part of the investigation, which has taken place over an eight-month period since March 2020, Roe exchanged more than 300 emails with an undercover FBI agent who impersonated a Russian agent, the government said.

Roe shared operational details about the US military’s combat aircraft in an email, and in another message, he said, “If I can’t get a job here, I’ll go work for the other team,” according to court documents.

Court records do not indicate the presence of a lawyer for Roe. Prosecutors say Rowe worked for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for defense contractors and held security clearances.

He was fired in March 2018 from an unnamed airline involved in aviation affairs after prosecutors said he tried to insert a USB flash drive into a secret area and asked if he could simultaneously obtain a US government security clearance and a Russian government permit. .

After that, authorities say, he was called by an undercover FBI agent, who pretended to be a Russian government agent.

They met at a hotel in South Dakota, where Rowe said he was interested in moving to Russia and providing information to its government, according to an affidavit from an FBI agent.