By dint of talking about torque and horsepower motorevery now and then we doubt that it is not well understood their meaning. Torque and power are fundamental concepts in mechanics, especially related to the rotational motion of engines, gearboxes and transmissions in automobiles.

A review of automotive technique after all, it never hurts. It’s technical information that some people take for granted, but it isn’t for many.

An engine (a split design of the Fiat MultiJet) that generates power and torque

Automotive technology, torque and power

There automotive technique it is one of those topics that, at times, manages to induce sleep much more than others. And today we talk about automotive technology trying to clarify the doubts when we speak of torque and power with a explanation as clear and simple as possible.

Let us try to understand what by representing the 2 physical quantities of torque and power of an engine.

Ferrari with 400 real horses!

There Torque represents the motor’s ability to exert effortsaid in other words expresses its strengthits vigor. There potency indicates the amount of Work that manages to complete the engine in a set time.

Torque in mechanics, twisting force

Torque is a physical quantity that describes the tendency of a force to rotate an object around an axis. In other words, it represents the rotational effect of a force applied to an object. The term “pair” is often used to describe the a twisting force of motors, gears, levers and other mechanical equipment involving rotational motion.

The torque is defined as the product between the applied force and the distance from the line of action of the force to the axis of rotation (also called the lever arm).

Mathematically, the torque (C) is given by the following formula:

C = F * r

Where:

There is the mechanical torque

F is the applied force

r is the distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force also called “arm”

The unit of measurement for torque in the International System (SI) is the newton meter (N m).

To explain what is the couple let’s try to give an example. Let’s take a jar of preserves and try to open it, practice one force couple such as the one that rotates the crankshaft. Although purists will say that the piston operated one is a torqueyou don’t give it weight, otherwise we won’t get out alive.

Mind you that even if that cursed jar doesn’t open, you still applied a force couple! In other words, even if the force necessary to achieve the goal was not enough, you still exerted it.

Definition of work in physics

Let’s take another example: if a man lifts a weight off the ground up to a meter high, then he has done a job. That is has employed a force to actually make a move.

In simpler terms, you can think of torque as the force that turns an object around a fixed point. For example, when you use a wrench to tighten a screw, you’re applying torque: the force you exert on the wrench acts a certain distance from the screw, generating a rotational moment that allows you to tighten or loosen the screw.

Engine torque as work

This is why the sentence appears in the first definition given: “torque represents the ability to make an effort” and not “he manages to make the necessary effort!”. The example of the jar can be replaced without a fight with that of the bicycle pedals.

The latter certainly has more affinity with the engine, because the pedals could be the pistonswhich exert a force at a certain distance (arm) from the axis of rotation. But sometimes you don’t open the jar, while it’s almost impossible that by applying force to the pedals, the bicycle doesn’t move!

Pair example jar and bicycle

Only when theaction is completed successfully we can talk about work. So if the applied force is sufficient to cause a displacement, then by means of the torque we have produced a “work”.

Power in mechanics, explanation and examples

To explain what is power in mechanicsit is necessary to introduce instead the concept of time: the man who manages to move the same weight as in the previous example in the shortest possible time (or who lifts more kilos for the same amount of time) is more powerful.

Let’s recap: while the couple expresses vigoreven if it does not materialize in a completed action, power can only be assessed if a “job” is actually completed.

Here we have put some order into the concepts without pronouncing a formula!

Power definition and example

Let’s try to “get around” the definitions by going into the merits of what belongs to us: the engines. Power is nothing but a force times a speedif you look at the formula that expresses it, you realize that in fact there ishorsepower is the torque times the engine rpm.

cconcepts of torque and power

To better understand the concepts of torque and power it is imperative to give a concrete example, which you can “touch” every day. When you use the change all you do is vary the drive torque to the wheelsfavoring, depending on the case, the speed of travel or the vigor of the push!

Power meaning in mechanics and related design

Indeed the gearbox is nothing more than a torque multiplierwhich uses a series of gears to achieve the goal. The engine is able to deliver a certain torque and power which more or less coincides with the one available (apart from the losses due to friction) with the fourth ratio inserted (even if in almost all cases the latter is a little longer than the direct ratio).

Engine power concept

Power in mechanics is a physical quantity that represents the rate of work done or the energy transferred in a given time interval. In simpler terms, it indicates how quickly a mechanical system does work or how quickly energy is transformed or transferred in a context related to motion.

Power (P) is defined as the ratio between the work (W) done in a certain time interval (Δt):

P = W / Δt

Where:

P is the mechanical power

W is the work done

Δt is the time interval

The International System (SI) unit of measurement for power is the watt (W), which corresponds to one joule per second (J/s). In other words, one watt represents one joule of work done or energy transferred every second.

There power delivered by the engine is always the same with each relationship, while the torque and the speeds that can be reached vary according to the gear engaged. With the first gear you can have the maximum torque, but the speed that can be reached is the lowest.

Example of engine torque reduction in relation to gearbox gears

As you go up the gears, you can have less force, but developing greater speed. There power to the wheel it is in any case always the same, but it is important to note how the car manages to overcome any type of resistance (climbs, wind, etc.) when it has a good dose of torque obtained with the lower ratios.

Power and torque of an engine, the curves

Looking a graph that represents the values ​​of power and torque of an engine its “character” can be understood quite well. There are those who have one torque curve quite flat and extended, those that instead have a peak and then go down as the revs increase, etc.

Graphical comparison of power and torque between diesel and petrol engines

Also looking at the engine power graph, theslope of the power curve or the distance between the two peaks of torque and power, it is possible to understand how much an engine is “racing” or not. Also have fun “reading” the graphs and comparing them, because it can also be useful when you find yourself having to make choices.

For example there are cars of the same model that have comparable powers but which are driven by different engines: bpetrol or turbodiesel. Weight is also usually about the same, but the diesel’s punch, born from atorque delivery always superior, it allows you to obtain maximum performance more easily, in a more repetitive way and on any type of route.

This greater “willingness” to collaborate in every situation is precisely why it is the vigor of the drive that makes the difference when you have equal chivalry!

Torque and Power explained by Emanuele Sabatino EMA

If you got here at the bottom you should have understood the horses of torque and power. In case you still have any doubts, we invite you to watch this video by Emanuele Sabatino on torque and power.

Torque and Power measurement unit

TORQUE UNIT OF MEASURE The unit of torque is N·m (newton metre) or kgm (kilogrammetre); kgm is 9.81 N m.

POWER MEASUREMENT UNIT The unit of measurement of power is the watt and is equivalent to 1 joule per second (1 J/s) while 1 CV is equivalent to approximately 735.5 W.

