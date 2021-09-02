The Italian turn (or Italian tune up) is not only the most fun maintenance to perform, it is also very useful. By letting the engine stretch its legs every now and then, everything comes up to temperature, carbon deposits are burned and excess moisture disappears from the oil. Also helps well against mayonnaise in the oil cap, so. Curious about what happens if a car idles a lot, sees few highway miles and also gets poor maintenance?

This 6.7-liter diesel V8 is in a Ford F-550 that is mainly used on the grounds of an auction house to move cars. This means that the car sees little speed and idles a lot. According to Ford’s maintenance schedule, one hour of idling is equivalent to driving 40 kilometers, reports The Drive. If a car is idling for six hours a day, it must therefore be oiled every month. You can safely say that this Ford has not been maintained that way.

The auction house noticed that the Ford F-550 was producing white smoke and lacked power. The mechanic behind the YouTube channel Ford Boss Me put the pickup on the bridge to check the damage. With the oil pan disassembled, you can see what an engine that is idling a lot (and not properly maintained) looks like. The oil pump is clogged, there is a lot of thick caked oil throughout the engine and the turbo has been written off.

So, a tip: if your engine is idling a lot, make sure you regularly hit the highway to accelerate. Check out the catastrophe below.

Engine idling a lot dissected