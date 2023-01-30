Home page World

A Lufthansa plane is on its way from Frankfurt to Seattle when one of the engines fails over Greenland. The machine has to turn back.

Frankfurt – Greenland is known for its wild nature, harsh climate and permanent ice that covers large parts of the island all year round. For fans of adventurous expeditions and untouched landscapes, the island offers a spectacular backdrop. However, only very few passengers flying across the island are likely to be keen on an emergency landing on the Greenland ice sheet.

Not too far from this scenario was a Lufthansa plane on Saturday (January 28), as can be seen from the flight data from flightradar24.com emerges. What happened? According to a report by the aviation portal Aviation Herald the Airbus A340 with flight number LH-490 was on its way from airport Frankfurt to Seattle (USA) when one of the four engines gave up the ghost. The captain then informed the passengers of this. The crew decided to abort the flight and return to Frankfurt, so Aviation Herald.

About Greenland: Lufthansa flight has to turn back to Frankfurt

Some time later, the Lufthansa plane landed safely back in the Main metropolis. According to the Aviation Herald the passengers of the inverted machine are currently stuck in Frankfurt. The next flight to Seattle leaves on Tuesday (January 31). (near)

It was an up and down in the truest sense of the word for them too Passengers on a Lufthansa plane to Frankfurt Airport. The flight from Chicago had to be cancelled. On the way to the flight altitude, the crew noticed complications with the pressurized cabin, which is supposed to guarantee the people and animals on board a safe stay at dizzy heights.