Engine disengages, 58-year-old worker dies crushed while repairing a car

The engine disengaged suddenly, killing him instantly. Thus a 58-year-old worker lost his life this morning in a mechanical workshop in Turin.

The man was repairing a car placed on a lift when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the engine suddenly fell, hitting the man who died instantly.

“I heard a thud and saw it on the ground,” said the owner of the workshop when he sounded the alarm this morning. The colleagues of the man who lived near the garage were also shocked, where his relatives also came.

The carabinieri who seized the area and the technicians of the workplace safety prevention service (Spresal) intervened on the spot. The military will analyze also the footage from the surveillance cameras inside the workshop. In the meantime, the body has been transported to the morgue where it is available to the judicial authorities.