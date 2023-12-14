The engine coolanti, often also called “antifreeze” or “antifreeze” or “radiator fluid“, is a mixture of water and specific chemical compounds designed to be used in the cooling system of a combustion engine. A car engine is exposed to thermal changes not indifferent, between -40° in winter conditions e 120° at maximum speeds. To stabilize temperatures in the window of use and avoid damage to the monobloc or components, it is always recommended to use a cooling liquid specific and not water.

Engine coolant

The engine coolant consists of a mixture of water, ethylene glycol in a 1:1 ratio e liquid antifreeze to be able to withstand temperatures up to -40°to which they come added organic agents (or not) to avoid corrosion and sedimentation inside the cooling system pipes. Usually the coolant It has different colors, which serve to differentiate liquids with different additives and prevent them from being mixed. Furthermore, in case of loss it will be easier to recognize it.

Topping up the engine coolant

The function of the coolant in an engine

The basic purpose of this liquid is that of regulate temperatures and mitigate temperature changes. When the engine reaches a certain speed, the thermostatic valve is activated by opening the system and allowing a pump to introduce the coolant into the various pipes that pass through the compartment and the engine block.

The liquid like this it will absorb the heat coming into contact with hot surfaces, dissipating it later when it reaches the serpentine of radiator. Here the air will cool the liquid before it is reintroduced into the pump and resumes its rotation.

Cooling system of an engine with relative circuit

If the temperature returns to normal, the valve will close again. All this prevents the engine from working at temperatures higher or lower than necessary.

Coolant colors

As mentioned previously, coolants are produced with different colors so as to be easily identifiable. In general the colors are 3:

The blue/green refrigerant has the characteristic dthe a basic pH and is composed of glycol and inorganic additives, particularly suitable for older vehicles.

The purple coolant it is a recent product and suitable for all engines subject to organic corrosion. It is obtained through a mixture of anti-foaming and anti-cavitation additives.

The red/orange refrigerant it is the most recent type of coolant suitable for the latest generation high performance engines.

Compatibility table between engine coolants and colors

The type of coolant most suitable for the vehicle should be indicated in each car's manual. Be careful when mixing liquids: If there are fluidizing and anti-corrosion agents, they could create a gelatinous substance that would further heat the engine compartment instead of cooling it.

Check cooling liquid

It's a good habit Check the level and condition of the fluid regularly engine cooling. Just open the bonnet and locate the expansion tank. On it they should be minimum and maximum levels highlighted. If it is below the minimum, topping up is an operation that can be carried out independently.

Expansion tank for coolant

Just add in same quantities of water and coolant of the same color as the one already present, to avoid risks. In general, however, the liquid is replaced every 100 thousand km or 4/6 yearsbut we recommend the help of an expert given the toxicity of the additives and the problem of disposing of the liquids.

However, if the temperature warning light comes on, there is a leak from the head gasket or the color of the coolant turns brown, it will be necessary to change the coolant to avoid further problems, sometimes very expensive ones.

Signs of corrosion in the system.

How much does engine coolant cost

For lovers of “do it yourself” and for the topping up operation, coolant prices they are contained, swinging between €5 and €15 per litre. If instead we turn to a workshopbetween labor and products, would be necessary approximately €30 – €50 and almost an hour of work.

Although we often worry about other checks at the time of an inspection, especially on modern cars that guarantee high cooling efficiency, careful maintenance of the coolant is essential to ensure the correct functioning of the engine.

Why not use water in the radiator?

AND' It is strongly discouraged to use water on the cooling circuit of the combustion engine for these reasons:

Freezing and Boiling Point: Water has a higher freezing point and lower boiling point than specialized coolants. When temperatures are very low and reach below zero, water can freeze: increasing in volume causes serious damage to the engine to the point of breaking the block and the cylinder head. The cost for repairs is very high! When temperatures are very high, water may reach boiling point sooner than the specific liquid, usually with a higher boiling point. Corrosion: Water, especially if it is not distilled, can contain minerals and impurities that can cause corrosion and scale buildup within the cooling system. Coolants, on the other hand, contain anti-corrosion additives that protect the engine and cooling system components. Cooling Capacity: Although water is a good conductor of heat, it is not as effective as coolants under certain operating conditions, especially in extreme climates or during high-performance engine operation.

