Internal tensions

The 2023 it didn't turn out to be a positive championship for theAlpine, initially intent on making progress even with the arrival of Pierre Gasly. In addition to the conflicts between the two pilots in some circumstances, the French company has also implemented an unexpected decision during the championship in progress, with the dismissal in one fell swoop, on the weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, of the Team Principal Otmar Szafnauerof the Technical Director Pat Fry and the Sports Director Alan Permane.

The main technical problems

Added to this is another significant problem, this time relating to the competitiveness of the single-seater. Interviewed by Auto Motor und Sportthe interim Team Principal Bruno Famin he focused on the main one: “We have always found ourselves faced with the conflict between engine performance and aerodynamics – He admitted – the more power we gave to the engine, the worse it was for the aerodynamics”. Going into more detail, Famin indicated the weak point not so much in the engine itself, but in energy recovery, however seeing a resolution for next season: “We recover less energy than the competitionand therefore we produce less electricity – he added – but we can improve energy management software. It won't give us more horsepower, but it will give us better driving characteristics“.

Aerodynamics and chassis

Engine and energy recovery therefore, but further problems have been identified at Alpine: “We were outpaced by the competition from an aerodynamic point of view during the season”, he added. In this regard, the new Technical Director Matt Harman went into more detail: “Our frame has too much volume. We had another floor upgrade planned, but to take full advantage of it we would need a new chassis.”.

The project for next season

For 2024, Alpine therefore intends to make changes not only to chassisbut to transmission and suspensionso that the same problems that condemned the Enstone team to 6th place in the Constructors' standings and with only two podiums achieved, one each for Ocon and Gasly (in Monaco and Holland respectively) and both of which in third position: “It's difficult to be satisfied with a season if you haven't obtained many points – declared Gasly ad AS – it was a bit disappointing in terms of performance, although personally I'm happy with the pace I had. I joined a new team, there was a lot to learn, and I feel I have achieved my goal of trying to get the most out of the car every weekend. I would just like to fight for better positions, but I feel that we are working well as a team.”.