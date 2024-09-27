From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 09/27/2024 – 11:55

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) held this Friday, the 27th, an auction of hundreds of kilometers of transmission lines in lots involving six states. The event took place at B3 in São Paulo from 10 am.

The Engie Brasil Transmissão Consortium, formed by Engie Transmissão de Energia Participações II SA (99.9%) and Engie Brasil Energia (0.01%), won Lot 1 with a discount proposal of 48.14% on revenue annual allowance (RAP), totaling 252.4 million reais.

+Aneel today holds an auction of transmission lines worth R$ 3.35 billion in investments

Taesa was the winner of lot 3, with permitted annual revenue (RAP) of 17.76 million reais, which represents a discount of 53.45% compared to the maximum value that had been established.

Lot 4 went to Cox Brasil, which offered an allowed annual revenue (RAP) of 12.6 million reais, a discount of 55.56% compared to the maximum value.

The competition also included the participation of the electrical companies CPFL and EDF, engineering companies and smaller consortiums.

What’s in each batch

Lot 1 covers 780 kilometers (km) located in the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo, the construction of the 525 kV Curitiba Oeste and Abdon Batista 2 substations and the continuity of the 230/138 kV Mascarenhas and 230 kV substations. kV Aimorés.

Lot 1 represents around 87% of the estimated investments in relation to all auction lots. Aneel informed that, to encourage competitiveness, it was divided into two sublots: 1A and 1B, but Engie won all the lots.

Lot 2 foresees the installation of a substation in the State of São Paulo, with 244 million reais in estimated investments. Lot 4 envisages the construction of a substation in Bahia, with 168.24 million reais in investments.

Lot from Rio Grande do Sul was removed

Of the four lots foreseen in the draft auction notice sent in May to the Federal Audit Court, three will be offered in this auction.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) determined, in July, that Lot 2 of the tender, with projects in Rio Grande do Sul, be removed for a new study of the layout of the transmission lines and the location of the substations initially planned, the be produced by the Energy Research Company (EPE), informed Aneel.

The justification is that the locations where the projects would be installed were severely affected by the floods that hit the state between April and May this year.

Auction was the second held this year

This was the second energy transmission auction held by the federal government this year, amid efforts to expand and reinforce the national electricity grid due to the rapid growth of generation in the country and the growth in energy consumption.

In the first bidding of 2024, held in March, 15 transmission lots were offered, with 18.2 billion reais in investments, in a dispute that had Eletrobras and BTG Pactual as the main winners.

For the next few years, the Ministry of Mines and Energy plans at least three more energy transmission auctions. According to the calendar released the day before by the ministry, in 2025 there will be a single event, in October. In 2026, the competitions should take place in the months of April and October.