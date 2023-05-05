By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Engie Brasil will participate in the power transmission auction in June and will seek a reasonable volume of investments to continue its strategy of growth and portfolio diversification, its president, Eduardo Sattamini, said on Friday at a conference. with market analysts.

The executive pointed out that the event could present important competition, since major players are studying participation, and stated that he is confident that the Engie team will be prepared to act in the best possible way to emerge victorious.

“The expectation of competition is always great… We have strengthened our support and development team a lot in these last few months so that we could study a greater number of lots”, said Sattamini.

He said he was “sure” that the company did the best job to seek the most appropriate negotiation with suppliers, service providers, in preparation for next month’s auction.

“We will be present, we will seek a reasonable volume of investments so that we can continue our strategy of growth and portfolio diversification.”

The projects included in the June auction should demand 15.8 billion reais, according to forecasts by the regulator Aneel.

CAPACITY AUCTION

The new financial director, Eduardo Takamori, also pointed out that the company is waiting for more information from the government for the capacity auction this year, but that the company believes it could be a good opportunity to participate with the Miranda and Salto Santiago plants.

“These plants already have the space, technical capacity to do this, could add important installed capacity for the company in addition to naturally allowing the absorption of more renewable sources for Brazil”, he said, pointing out that hydroelectric plants are fundamental for the expansion of renewable sources .

When asked about the possibility of the capacity auction having the presence of different sources, such as hydro and thermal, Takamori stated that the company believes that competition is always the best way.

In this line, Sattamini criticized an idea put on the market about the possibility of holding a specific auction for offshore (sea) wind farms, something that does not yet exist in Brazil and which also still requires regulation.

“The competition makes the allocation as efficient as possible, there is no point in wanting to place offshore wind at this moment through a specific auction, because this will generate distortion and inefficiency”, he said.

ENERGY EXPORT

Sattamini also commented on studies by the Brazilian government on a potential regional agreement in South America for integration for the sale of energy, at a time when the government is dealing with excess supply, with hydroelectric reservoirs at record levels, and other countries are suffering from shortages. .

Brazil began this year to export electricity to Argentina and Uruguay under a new modality, involving commercial transactions of surplus energy produced when there is spillage in the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants. Last month, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated that the country has returned to cooperation and energy integration with the countries of South America.

“We are trying to perpetuate this export. Today we have an excess supply of energy in Brazil and we have a shortage of energy in other countries in Latin America”, said Sattamini.

The executive pointed out that the export of energy could be thought of in a more integrated way, involving other countries in South America.

“So we are thinking about exporting to Argentina with subsequent gas export to Chile, making this integration happen. So this continuity that we want, and this will obviously reduce a little bit of this excess supply that we have in Brazil”, said Sattamini.

