Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 28/12/2023 – 20:24

Engie Brasil Energia, the largest private 100% renewable generation company in the country, and CDPQ, a global investment group, partners in Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG), announced this Thursday an agreement to sell 15% of the stake in Engie for CDPQ. The transaction is valued at R$3.113 billion, subject to usual price adjustments.

The completion of the financial transaction, however, is scheduled for the end of January 2024, subject to the precedent conditions defined in the purchase and sale contract. The announcement follows the previous acquisition of 90% of TAG's capital by Engie and CDPQ in June 2019. In 2020, Engie and CDPQ completed the acquisition of the remaining shares.

For Engie, the objective of the business is to promote asset rotation and focus attention on the company's investment plan in electricity generation and transmission.

With today's transaction, Engie SA will maintain its 32.5% capital in the company and Engie Brasil Energia will reduce its stake from 32.5% to 17.5%, remaining bound to TAG's shareholders' agreement, while CDPQ will reach 50% in the company.

“The partial sale of Engie Brasil Energia's stake in TAG is aligned with our investment plan in new renewable plants and energy transmission, enabling the best allocation of capital in the two segments that are at the center of our growth strategy”, says Eduardo Sattamini, the company's CEO.

According to Eduardo Takamori, Financial and Investor Relations Director at Engie Brasil, the partial divestment in TAG is an “attractive option” to implement an asset rotation, at a time when the company has a solid pipeline of projects being implemented, “without increase pressure on leverage, ratings and payout”, he explained.

According to Emmanuel Jaclot, executive vice-president and head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, TAG has shown strong performance since the initial investment, around five years ago.

“Today’s announcement is consistent with our infrastructure investment team’s strategy: in this case, reinvest in a company in our portfolio with well-contracted assets, led by an experienced management team – and in Brazil, a country where we have the ambition to continue growing our portfolio in the coming years”, he said.