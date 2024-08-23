Publisher Threei Publisher Three https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/editora-tres/ 08/23/2024 – 10:30

If in the last decade, especially since 2012, when wind energy in Brazil grew exponentially with new parks, demand in auctions and the interest of industries in a new renewable and competitive source, since 2022 the sector has been slowing down with the significant reduction in demand for energy.

With the crisis in the air, Vestas, the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, and Engie Brasil, the country’s leading renewable energy company, are in favor of strengthening the source.

Among the measures

• Vestas will invest R$130 million to manufacture new turbine models, in addition to having signed an agreement with Banco Santander, which guarantees R$1 billion in financing for suppliers.

• Engie will spend R$13.6 billion on renewable energy generation between 2024 and 2025, including wind and solar projects.

The measures promise to once again boost the largest source of renewable energy for the national electricity grid and accelerate the energy transition.

Last Friday, the 9th, Vestas detailed its package of initiatives to develop the modality in Brazil, with an investment of around R$ 130 million. With this, the Danish company will start producing a state-of-the-art turbine, the V163-4.5, at its factory in Aquiraz, Ceará.

More than 80% of the materials must be produced in Brazil, with the aim of ensuring the development of technologies nationally.

The new model, considered more efficient for medium to low wind speeds, will be produced in parallel with the V150 turbines, already developed by the company in the country.

“We see a huge potential and are confident about the energy transition in Brazil. We need to invest and ensure a strong national industry,” said Eduardo Ricotta, CEO of Vestas for Latin America, during the event announcing the package.

In addition, the company closed an agreement with Banco Santander, initially signed for R$1 billion, but which can be increased to up to R$2.5 billion, to provide competitive liquidity conditions to suppliers in the wind sector.

The program seeks to enhance financial strategies for the supply chain in Vestas’ sector of activity, with the possibility of anticipating receivables with progressive advantages. The stipulated criterion is the ESG performance of each company.

Vestas also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Ceará to encourage the development of new wind power generation projects in the state.

Engie Brasil, which operates in the generation, transmission and commercialization of electricity, gas transportation and energy solutions, will invest R$13.6 billion in renewable energy generation in Brazil between 2024 and 2025.

• In generation, the commissioning of 70 wind turbines at the Santo Agostinho Wind Complex (RN) was completed, totaling 100% of the installed capacity (434 MW), of which 69 are already in commercial operation and one is in testing.

• In addition, 15 generating units from the Serra do Assuruá Wind Complex (BA) entered commercial operation early. The project, scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, will have 846 MW of installed capacity.

• Progress was also made in the works at the Assú Sol Photovoltaic Complex (BA), which will total 752 MWac (895 MWp) after its completion, estimated for 2025.

The Serra do Assuruá Wind Complex, in Bahia, has been operating commercially since August 6, after authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). This first commercial activation represents 8% of the total installed capacity. It will consist of 24 wind farms, with 188 wind turbines and a total installed capacity of 846 MW.

The project received investments of R$6 billion and will generate 3,000 direct and indirect jobs. “The early start of commercial operations at Serra do Assuruá is a milestone in the implementation of one of the largest wind energy projects ever built in a single phase by the Engie Group in Brazil and in the world, with completion scheduled for the end of 2025,” said the company’s president, Eduardo Sattamini.

In line with its growth strategy, Engie Brasil ended the first half of 2024 with a record volume of investments in renewable generation. With R$2.1 billion allocated in the quarter, the company has already invested R$5.6 billion in the first six months of the year, of which R$3.1 billion for new projects, R$2.4 billion for the acquisition of operational photovoltaic sets, in addition to complementary investments in the modernization of hydroelectric plants and in the maintenance and revitalization of the generating park.

Sector

During Vestas’ announcement, Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira said that “Brazil is betting on the compatibility of its energy plurality to grow” and that more investments will be made in the pursuit of energy transition. Brazil’s electricity matrix is ​​expected to grow in 2024.

In July, the expansion achieved in the year reached 6.5 gigawatts (GW), with the start of operations of 183 plants, according to data released by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) on August 8. In July alone, the expansion in supply was 0.87 GW, with the start of operations of 10 photovoltaic solar plants (0.49 GW) and 17 wind farms (0.38 GW). The plants that began operating in 2024 are installed in 15 states in the five regions of the country.

Advantage

Elbia Gannoum, president of the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (Abeeólica), told DINHEIRO that she is confident that the source will grow in the coming years, as it is the most abundant and cheapest. “It is the source that has grown the most in the last 10 years, and it will grow the most in the next 15,” she said.

In addition, there is also the economic factor. According to the executive, Brazil produces 80% of the materials used in the generating units. “For every R$1 invested, R$2.9 is returned to the GDP, generating employment and income in Brazil, unlike Solar, which generates jobs in China,” she added.

There is also an expectation that the Senate will approve the bill that regulates Offshore Wind Farms (at sea). Currently, wind farms in Brazil are all onshore, and have an installed capacity of 32.4 GW, and 55.2 GW of total capacity. “Offshore farms already total more than 200 GW of license requests to IBAMA.

Oil companies will be the major investors in these generating units, given the need for energy transition, which will also make Brazil the world’s largest producer of green hydrogen. Furthermore, these offshore plants have the potential to be installed along the entire Brazilian coast, not just in the Northeast,” he added.