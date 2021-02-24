The new biannual review, directed by Jean-Numa Ducange and Éric Aunoble, will be both academic and activist. Its first issue is devoted to Engels, the bicentenary of his birth requires. One can read there very interesting articles on perhaps less well-known aspects of his thought: the position of old Friedrich with regard to French republicanism, the Engels historian of the peasants’ war in Germany, which still recently inspired the novelist Eric Vuillard. You can also read a useful text devoted to Dialectic of nature, “Book” – if one can call this compilation of drafts published in 1927 – important but today unjustly ignored or denigrated. The journal wants to explore, in the future, the history of the labor movement, “Underestimated by bourgeois historiography”, in particular some of its currents “Among which Communists of different tendencies and in particular the partisans of Trotsky and the IVe International, but also socialists and anarchists ”.