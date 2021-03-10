D.he head of Berlin’s capital city airport, Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, will be vacating his post in September 2021. He announced this in the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Wednesday). “I see my tasks essentially fulfilled,” he told the newspaper. An airport spokesman confirmed the 64-year-old’s wish to the German press agency.

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) had the trained urban planner put through four years ago as managing director of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH. Lütke Daldrup had previously coordinated Müller’s airport policy as State Secretary in the Red City Hall.

Succession still unknown

The airport opened last year after nine years of delay. The construction of BER was marked by planning errors, technical problems and construction defects. The opening was postponed six times. The cost of building and soundproofing the residents tripled to around six billion euros.

Because of the Corona crisis, BER will probably not be fully utilized for several years. Lütke Daldrup said at the end of January that the airport company does not expect air traffic to recover to pre-crisis levels until 2025. Until then, the state enterprise will continue to need money from its owners, the states of Berlin and Brandenburg and the federal government. According to the information from the “Berliner Morgenpost”, the BER boss’s contract would actually have run until 2022. He did not want to comment on a possible successor. That would have to be decided by the shareholders.