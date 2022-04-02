On Friday evening, YouTube channel Café Weltschmerz broadcast a conversation with Engel and lawyer Jeroen Pols. This is still visible on the website. In this, Engel talks about his arrest and the ongoing lawsuits against him. Should Engel indeed have violated the terms of his suspension, he will be detained again. The Public Prosecution Service will let in on Saturday after reporting The Telegraph know ‘to have seen it’. The spokesperson cannot say more about it now.

Engel is suspected of having posted ‘incendiary corona-related messages’ on social media for a long period – between June 2020 and December 2021. “These messages have led to other people committing criminal offenses or being incited to do so,” the Public Prosecution Service said earlier. It is not yet clear when he will appear in court in this case.

Apart from this, he has to go to court on June 13 for ignoring a police order during a demonstration in The Hague, on October 10, 2020 and incitement via Facebook. According to the Public Prosecution Service, he called in a live stream to arrest agents through a citizen’s arrest. See also Infectionist spoke about the protection of those vaccinated against a new type of "Omicron"

