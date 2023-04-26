Engagement with murder: plot and cast of the film on Rai 2. Hearts and crimes

Engagement with murder is the film for the Hearts and Crimes cycle broadcast this evening, 26 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. In all, these are three TV films with a female protagonist with strong observation and understanding skills soul: Angie Dove, a cupid by profession, is the presenter of her own reality show in which, with humor and empathy, she helps singles find their soul mate. The first film is titled Engagement with murder and is broadcast this evening, April 26, on Rai 2. Let’s see the plot and the cast.

Angie is shocked when her friend Aaron Scheller is accused of killing the woman he met through her. Her intuition leads her to believe this is a mistake. Daughter of a retired detective, Angie decides to delve into the case, starting a personal investigation, which often crosses the official one of investigator Kyle Cooper, not exactly thrilled to find a budding detective at his feet.

As mentioned, these are three TV films broadcast on Rai 2 for the Hearts and Crimes series. Engagement with murder is a 2019 film (original title Matchmaker Mysteries – A Killer Engagement) directed by David Mackay and starring in the cast Danica McKellar, Victor Webster, Bruce Boxleitner. A woman is murdered and her boyfriend becomes the prime suspect. Angie, a successful wedding planner, sets out to prove the innocence of her client, much to the disappointment of Kyle, the investigator in charge of the case.

Where to see Engagement with murder on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 26 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.