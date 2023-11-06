During the period of engagement or marriage, men give gifts, such as gold, precious jewelry, cars, or cash, on various occasions. Some of them even write down property to their wife, or give her land or real estate, and so on. However, these gifts and gifts turn into disputes and conflicts over the right to… It is recovered when a divorce occurs between spouses and disputes reach the courts.

During the past years, the courts have witnessed cases in which husbands demanded the return of the gifts and gifts they had given to their wives during the engagement and marriage periods, which the judiciary decided was not permissible to recover.

Inquiries were received from readers of “Emirates Today” about the husband’s right to recover the gifts and gifts he gives to his wife, and what are the legal controls governing this issue?

A reader, who preferred to remain anonymous, asked: “Does the husband have the right to demand gold and gifts, if the wife leaves the house without the husband’s knowledge and requests a divorce, and the divorce takes place between them, knowing that she received the full dowry and the full wedding expenses, and does the husband have the right to recover the gold and gifts?” .

Another reader said: “My wife asked that I register my properties for her for some purpose, and that she would write me something to prove that, and after I wrote the contracts, she refused to sign to prove my right, knowing that the properties are outside the state, so what should I do to take legal action with her, knowing that they are now She asks for a divorce, after I registered everything I own to her?

A husband filed a lawsuit in which he sued his ex-wife, demanding that she be obligated to return a gift of a plot of land on which a property was built, which he had given to her during their marriage, and to register the plot of land and the building on it in her name.

In another case, a husband filed a lawsuit against his wife, demanding that she be obliged to return 100,000 dirhams, and to transfer ownership of the car from her name to his name, based on the statement that he, in her capacity as his wife, deposited financial sums in her account, in order to preserve them, but she did not return them to him. He also bought a car to transport the children and carry out household needs, and registered it in her name, but when he wanted to transfer it to his name, she refused.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that what is established is that what the husband gives to his wife once the marriage is established is a gift, and the provisions and provisions of the law regarding the gift are applied to it, to the effect that the donor may not retract the gift, as long as he delivers the gifted thing to the donee. For him, unless the husband proves that what he handed over to his wife was not as a gift, but only for safekeeping, such as someone who buys gold and gives it to his wife for safekeeping until he sells it later.

Regarding the transfer of ownership during the marital period, Al-Sharif explained that the formality of the sale can be proven by proving that she did not pay the price, but the defendant can respond to the plaintiff by saying that his disposal to the wife once the marriage is established is a gift, and in this case the provisions of the gift are referred to, enforced and withdrawn in accordance with the law. In the country in which those properties are located.

Disputes between divorced persons over the return of gifts

During the past years, the personal status courts in the country have resolved a number of disputes between divorced persons regarding the return of gifts, as they confirmed that it is considered an impediment to retracting the gift whether the gift is from one spouse to the other or a relative of a mahram, unless it results in a comparison between these two. Without justification.

In the merits of the rulings of some of these cases, the Federal Supreme Court confirmed that it is legally stipulated that gifts are considered part of the dowry that has been traditionally considered part of the dowry, and likewise the gift known as “Zahba” in UAE custom, especially since “Zahba” in the present era is one of the most important and first things it deals with. Marriage negotiations, and their value may be the real dowry, or represent a large part of it.